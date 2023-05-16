Kentucky primary elections: When and where to vote on Election Day

KENTUCKY (WEVV) — Kentucky's primary elections are Tuesday.
In this primary election, voters will choose nominees in several big races, including the race for the state's next governor.
If you didn't participate in early voting but would still like to do so, you can still hit the polls on Election Day from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. local time.
To find a polling location in your area, you can visit the State Board of Elections website and click the drop-down county selection menu.
For answers to more frequently asked questions surrounding Election Day, click here.
Stay with 44News throughout the night for the latest election results.