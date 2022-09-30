Kentucky sees 'surge' in voter registration

Kentucky officials say "voter registration is back" in the Bluegrass State after a surge in voter registrations in August.
Secretary of State Michael Adams said Friday that after two years of flatlined voter registration, Kentucky is seeing a surge, with 9,631 new voters joining the rolls in August.
“Voter registration is back,” Adams said. “With COVID increasingly in the rearview mirror, political parties and civic organizations are able to promote voter registration, and we’re doing our part as well.”
In the same month, Adams says that 5,373 voters were removed from the rolls - 4,189 deceased voters, 677 voters who were convicted of felonies, 412 voters who moved out of state, 65 voters adjudged incompetent, 29 voters who voluntarily de-registered, and 1 duplicate registration.
According to Adams, Republican registrants account for 45.3% of the electorate, with 1,618,444 voters. Republican registration increased by 3,266 voters, a .20% increase. Democratic registrants account for 44.9% of the electorate. Democratic registration shrunk by 1,099 voters, a .07% decrease.
Voters registered as Independent or with other affiliations account for 9.8% of the electorate. “Other” registration increased by 2,191 voters, a .63% increase. Voters who are not Republicans or Democrats remain the fastest-growing share of the electorate.
Adams reminds Kentuckians that the deadline to register to vote to participate in the general election is October 11.
You can register to vote in Kentucky here, or check your current voter registration status here.