Kentucky State Police hoping to win national 'Best Looking Cruiser Contest' for third consecutive year

KENTUCKY (WEVV) — Officials with the Kentucky State Police are asking residents to help them win the national "Best Looking Cruiser Contest" once again.
After winning in 2021 and 2022, this would be the third year in a row that KSP takes home the win, if they receive enough votes.
For this year's entry, KSP wrapped a 2022 Dodge Charger with a blue and white paint scheme to match the markings of a 1978 Ford cruiser.
The symbolic photo of the two cruisers was taken at the Blue Diamond Coal Co in Hazard, as Kentucky is known internationally for its coal mining industry and hard working residents who work in the mines.
To see each entry in the national Best Looking Cruiser Contest and to vote for your favorite, visit: surveymonkey.com/r/bestlookingcruiser2023.