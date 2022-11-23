Kentucky State Police hosting 'Cram the Cruiser' food drive in Ohio County

Members of the Kentucky State Police are planning to collect food for a good cause.
KSP Post 16 will be hosting a "Cram the Cruiser" food drive event in Ohio County on Friday, Dec. 2.
The food collection event will happen from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Walmart Supercenter located at 1701 N. Main St. in Hartford.
KSP asks anyone who'd like to participate in the event to come out and "cram the cruiser" full of non-perishable food items.
According to KSP, the food donations will go to local families who need help with holiday meals this Christmas season.