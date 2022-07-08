Kentucky State Police reveals new mascot

The Kentucky State Police revealed its new mascot on Friday.
KSP unveiled its new bulldog mascot on Friday, which was custom-designer Aaron Tupts and brought to life by BAM Mascots, Inc.
Photos shared by KSP show the new bulldog mascot sporting a KSP Trooper outfit and hat in gray.
According to KSP, the mascot project is part of a community outreach effort to engage with members of the public both young and old alike. The agency says its new mascot will make appearance at community engagement details, such as KSP hospital visits where troopers deliver Trooper Teddy Bears to terminally ill kids.
The new mascot is also expected to appear for other public events, like the Kentucky State Fair in August.
KSP says the bulldog image has been used over the years for different promotional events and was the inspiration for the mascot.
According to KSP, the new mascot doesn't have a name yet, but more details on how to help name the mascot will be released later.