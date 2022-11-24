Kentucky State Police selling Trooper Teddy Bears through Thanksgiving weekend

The Kentucky State Police is selling its Trooper Teddy Bears through Thanksgiving weekend.
The KSP bears will go on sale starting on Thursday night and continuing through the holiday weekend.
KSP says the bears will be sold at a discounted price for Black Friday.
Purchases can be shipped or picked up at any KSP post.
KSP says that all proceeds from the sales will benefit the outreach program, allowing troopers to provide teddy bears to children who have been in traumatic situation such as car crashes, child sexual abuse cases or dealing with a terminal illness.
If you're interested in purchasing one of the bears, you can do so by clicking here.