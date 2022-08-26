Kentucky State Police wins national 'Best Looking Cruiser' contest

The Kentucky State Police is this year's winner of the national "Best Looking Cruiser" contest.
Officials with KSP announced the accomplishment on Friday, and said that the agency's submission had received the title of "Best Looking Cruiser" for 2022 with a whopping 65,169 votes.
KSP surpassed the second place winner, Tennessee Highway Patrol, by nearly 10,000 votes. In total, 509,153 votes were submitted for cruisers around the nation.
As the first place winner, KSP's cruiser will be featured on the front cover of the American Association of State Troopers annual calendar, and for the month of January 2023.
For a complete list of final voting information, check out statetroopers.org.