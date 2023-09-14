 Skip to main content
Kentucky traffic control officer loses leg after falling victim to hit-and-run while on the job

Traffic Control Officer Gertrude Schaftlein lost her leg after being hit by a semi-truck driver, who has now been arrested, according to police.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WEVV) — A traffic control officer in Louisville suffered life-changing injuries after a hit-and-run that happened while she was on the job, according to authorities.

The Louisville Metro Police Department says Traffic Control Officer Gertrude Schaftlein was in her intersection working last week when she was hit by a semi-truck driver who fled the scene.

According to LMPD, Schaftlein has served the community in various public safety roles for nearly five decades.

Schaftlein is now adjusting to a "new normal" after suffering her injuries, undergoing extensive physical therapy daily.

Thanks to help from multiple witnesses at the scene, LMPD says they found the driver responsible and made an arrest.

