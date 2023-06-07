Kentucky truck driver honors fallen deputy during funeral procession

SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WEVV) — A trucker is being recognized for his show of respect towards a fallen Kentucky deputy.
A social media post that's being shared thousands of times recognizes the actions of Dustin George, a driver for Old Dominion Freight Line.
A photo shows George standing at attention for the funeral procession of Scott County Sheriff's Deputy Caleb Conley, who was shot and killed in the line of duty in May.
"During the funeral procession of fallen Deputy Caleb Conley where many oncoming folks were disrespectfully passing by nonchalantly, this fellow stopped, got out in front of his truck and maintained posture for what I assume was the entire procession," says Jeremy Courtney, who shared the driver and his truck.
In response to all of the attention, George said that he "stood out of respect for officer Conley and everything he lived his life for," also encouraging everyone to continue to pray for healing for Conley's family.
While George says he never knew Conley personally, he says he made many deliveries to the sheriff's office over the years, and called Conley a hero.
As of Wednesday morning, several posts recognizing George for his show of respect had been shared over 5,000 times.