Kentucky Wesleyan College hosts National Child Abuse Month proclamation

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEVV) — Thousands of pinwheels lined Frederica Street after representatives from GRADD and students from Innovation Middle School planted them Tuesday to bring awareness for Child Abuse Prevention Month.
The blue and silver pinwheels they planted Tuesday represent innocence and reflect the bright future all children deserve. Each pinwheel represents 40 children under the age of 4.
44News spoke with, IMiddle student, Kane Herrera, on her feelings Tuesday, “I’m feeling hopeful that more will happen for this cause. I’m really hoping more people become aware of it, that what we’re doing is actually mattering.”
Just last month, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear signed 3 bills related to children.
One of the bills would strengthen reporting requirements for abuse and neglect.
44News spoke with Community Collaboration for Children Coordinator, Kristy James, on the reasoning for involving children, “So this is the second year for the partnership and the great thing about it is they get to have the investment of the time that they are putting in to be involved because I feel like that build their confidence and making them feel like they matter in the car I mean, if we’re going to say we love kids we need to bring kids bring kids in it.”
Most of the attendees wore blue which is the color that connects millions of others across the country who support child abuse prevention effort, strong families, and healthy children.