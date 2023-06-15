Kentucky's 2022 deadly drug overdose report shows statewide decrease, some local increases

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WEVV) — Kentucky's governor released the state's latest drug overdose fatality report on Thursday.
Governor Andy Beshear says that as a whole, Kentucky saw 2,135 deadly overdoses in 2022 - an approximate 5% decrease from 2021's total number of deadly overdoses, and the state's first decline since 2018.
According to the latest data, fentanyl was the leading substance found in the toxicology reports of overdose victims.
The state's report says that 1,548 of the total overdoses for the year showed positive results for fentanyl, meaning the substance was present in about 72.5% of the state's deadly overdose victims.
While the state's as a whole saw a decrease, some of our Tri-State counties saw in increase in deadly overdoses last year.
Here's a breakdown of deadly overdoses in each of our Kentucky counties from 2021 to 2022:
Deadly overdoses in local Kentucky counties from 2021 and 2022
|County
|2021
|2022
|Daviess
|20
|28
|Hancock
|<5
|0
|Henderson
|8
|14
|Hopkins
|5
|8
|McLean
|<5
|<5
|Muhlenberg
|7
|<5
|Ohio
|<5
|<5
|Union
|6
|<5
|Webster
|0
|5
You can see the full report released Thursday by clicking the PDF document below.