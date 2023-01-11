Kentucky's attorney general receiving $175K DoJ grant for human trafficking awareness campaign

Nearly $200,000 in funding will be used in Kentucky to support the state's fight against human trafficking.
On Wednesday, which is National Human Trafficking Awareness Day, Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron announced his office will receive a $175,000 grant from the Department of Justice to develop an awareness campaign dedicated to protecting missing children from the dangers of human trafficking.
“Kentucky’s missing and runaway children are especially susceptible to human trafficking, and this grant will allow our office to address the needs of these underserved juveniles,” said AG Cameron. “We are grateful to Lexington Police Chief Weathers for supporting our grant application and to COPS for awarding this funding to assist our office in protecting our most vulnerable in the Commonwealth.”
AG Cameron says his Office of Trafficking and Abuse Prevention and Prosecution, otherwise known as TAPP, will use the funding to raise awareness about the vulnerabilities faced by missing children and provide essential training for law enforcement, social workers, foster parents, and other caregivers.
Cameron says the $175,000 campaign will also equip caregivers with best practices on steps to take if a child goes missing or runs away, strengthen community policing initiatives, while also granting a better recognition and understanding of the reasons why children go missing or run away.