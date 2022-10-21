Kentucky's governor helps dedicate new Ohio County homes to tornado survivors

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear was in Ohio County on Thursday to help dedicate new homes to families who were victims of the Dec. 10, 2022, tornadoes.
The governor joined three families in Hartford during the ceremony, which included a ribbon cutting and remarks.
One of those families welcomed into their new home was Mary and Joel Sumner, who say that the support has been much appreciated.
"It's so much destruction and disaster that you just get so hopeless, I mean the walking around the next day all of it - and in my mind I thought 'we'll never regain' - you know you're just hopeless," Mary "Then these people just come from everywhere and they're just like 'we're going to help you'. It's been great."
Gov. Beshear reassured all those who have been affected by the tornados that they will continue to receive the state's support.