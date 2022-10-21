 Skip to main content
...Elevated Fire Potential Will Continue Through The Weekend...

Ongoing drought conditions have resulted in very dry vegetation
across our region, and no rain is expected through the weekend.
Although relative humidity will gradually increase each day, the
winds will become stronger over the weekend. The danger of field
and woods fires will remain quite high until early next week, when
rain chances will increase.

Outdoor burning is not recommended. Bans on outdoor burning have
been issued in many counties. Be especially careful with matches
and smoking materials. Hot vehicle exhaust pipes can ignite grass.

Kentucky's governor helps dedicate new Ohio County homes to tornado survivors

  Updated
  • 0

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear was in Ohio County on Thursday to help dedicate new homes to families who were victims of the Dec. 10, 2022, tornadoes.

The governor joined three families in Hartford during the ceremony, which included a ribbon cutting and remarks.

One of those families welcomed into their new home was Mary and Joel Sumner, who say that the support has been much appreciated.

"It's so much destruction and disaster that you just get so hopeless, I mean the walking around the next day all of it - and in my mind I thought 'we'll never regain' - you know you're just hopeless," Mary "Then these people just come from everywhere and they're just like 'we're going to help you'. It's been great."

Gov. Beshear reassured all those who have been affected by the tornados that they will continue to receive the state's support.

