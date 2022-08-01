Kentucky's governor orders flags at half-staff in honor of flood victims

On Monday, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear ordered flags at all state office buildings be lowered to half-staff.
The order was made to honor all Kentuckians who have lost their lives due to recent floods that swept through eastern communities in the state.
Gov. Beshear is encouraging individuals, businesses and organizations throughout Kentucky to join in this tribute.
Kentuckians are also asked to light their homes and businesses in green in honor of the flood victims.
As of Monday afternoon, Gov. Beshear said that at least 35 Kentuckians had died due to the floods.
During a news conference Monday, the governor also said that hundreds of individuals were still unaccounted for.
According to Gov. Beshear, flags should be lowered to half-staff beginning at sunrise on Tuesday, Aug. 2, and remain lowered until sundown on Monday, Aug. 8.