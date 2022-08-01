 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH
508 IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING
AREAS

IN ILLINOIS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 6 COUNTIES

IN SOUTHEAST ILLINOIS

EDWARDS

IN SOUTHERN ILLINOIS

GALLATIN              HAMILTON              WABASH
WAYNE                 WHITE

IN INDIANA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 6 COUNTIES

IN SOUTHWEST INDIANA

POSEY

IN SOUTHWEST INDIANA

GIBSON                PIKE                  SPENCER
VANDERBURGH           WARRICK

IN KENTUCKY THIS WATCH INCLUDES 3 COUNTIES

IN WESTERN KENTUCKY

DAVIESS               HENDERSON             UNION

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALBION, BOONVILLE, CARMI, EVANSVILLE,
FAIRFIELD, FORT BRANCH, GRAYVILLE, HENDERSON, MCLEANSBORO,
MORGANFIELD, MOUNT CARMEL, OWENSBORO, PETERSBURG, POSEYVILLE,
ROCKPORT, SHAWNEETOWN, AND WEST SALEM.

Kentucky's governor orders flags at half-staff in honor of flood victims

  • 0
half staff flag mgn

On Monday, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear ordered flags at all state office buildings be lowered to half-staff.

The order was made to honor all Kentuckians who have lost their lives due to recent floods that swept through eastern communities in the state.

Gov. Beshear is encouraging individuals, businesses and organizations throughout Kentucky to join in this tribute.

Kentuckians are also asked to light their homes and businesses in green in honor of the flood victims.

As of Monday afternoon, Gov. Beshear said that at least 35 Kentuckians had died due to the floods.

During a news conference Monday, the governor also said that hundreds of individuals were still unaccounted for.

According to Gov. Beshear, flags should be lowered to half-staff beginning at sunrise on Tuesday, Aug. 2, and remain lowered until sundown on Monday, Aug. 8.

Download the free 44News apps to get the latest stories and alerts sent straight to your mobile device

Recommended for you