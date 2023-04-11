Kentucky's governor orders flags to half-staff in honor of Louisville mass shooting victims

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WEVV) — Kentucky's governor is asking businesses and residents around the state to participate in a show of support for victims of the Louisville mass shooting and their families.

To honor those victims, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear ordered flags to half-staff until sunset on Friday, April 14.

"Louisville and the entire commonwealth are mourning, and we call on everyone to share the love, support and compassion this community desperately needs right now,” said Gov. Beshear. “A senseless act took the lives of our fellow Kentuckians, including a friend of mine. What these families are experiencing is unimaginable. They need us to wrap our arms around them and to love them with all our hearts.”

We now know that five people are dead as a result of the mass shooting, which unfolded early Monday morning at an Old National Bank facility.

Among the victims killed was one woman, Juliana Farmer, who is a native of Henderson.

Several people were also injured in the attack and taken to the hospital, including a 26-year-old rookie police officer who underwent brain surgery after being shot in the head.

Authorities said the gunman died in a shootout with officers.