Kentucky's governor proposes 11% pay increase for all school personnel in new budget plan

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WEVV) — Kentucky's governor says he's proposing a considerable pay raise for teachers and all school personnel.
Outlining his $1.1 billion "Education First" budget plan on Wednesday, Governor Andy Beshear proposed an 11% pay raise for all school teachers and personnel.
The governor says this would be the largest single pay raise for public school educators in 40 years.
Gov. Beshear says the plan would also fully fund pre-K.
According to the governor, the plan also fully funds teacher pensions and student transportation, ensures no health insurance premium increase for educators, provides teachers student loan forgiveness, supports professional development, funds textbooks, boosts mental health services, and will help build new career and technical education centers.
“We must invest more in public education. Our teachers are not paid what they are worth, and every child deserves a chance at true prosperity,” Gov. Beshear said.
You can reads more on the plan on kentucky.gov.