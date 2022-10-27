Kentucky's governor proposes plan that would raise teacher pay, restore pension plans

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear proposed a new plan on Thursday that's aimed at advancing student learning and easing the ongoing teacher shortage.
The governor says his "Education First Plan" will address student learning loss brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, plus put more teachers in classrooms by providing funding for a number of things including a 5% pay raise for school staff.
Funding provided by the proposed plan would also help provide universal pre-K, textbooks, technology and training, teacher student loan forgiveness, and social and mental health services, according to the governor.
Gov. Beshear says he's also asking lawmakers to restore new teacher pensions, saying it's the "single most effective action" that can be taken to keep new teachers in the classroom.
Beshear says the General Assembly will have an opportunity to pass the plan during the 2023 regular session.
To see a detailed breakdown of each part of Gov. Beshear's proposed Education First Plan, click here.