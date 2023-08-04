Kentucky's governor recognizes graduates of Public Safety Dispatch Academy Class 151

RICHMOND, Ky. (WEVV) — Kentucky's governor is recognizing over two dozen graduates of the state's Public Safety Dispatch Academy, and several of those graduates being recognized are from here in the Tri-State area.
Governor Andy Beshear said Friday that 28 dispatchers graduated from the program, which is put on by the Kentucky Department of Criminal Justice Training.
All 28 are now ready to begin answering calls and aiding both citizens and law enforcement officers of the commonwealth.
Graduates from our area include:
- Christopher W. Bean, Madisonville Police Department
- Danielle Nichole Lear, Webster County 911
- Timothy Lear, Ohio County Sheriff’s Office
- Steven Wayne Madden, Webster County 911
- Victoria L. McPherson, Muhlenberg County 911
- Jordan Payton, Webster County 911
“Thank you for answering the call of service,” Gov. Beshear said. “Your mission is an important one. As you are now the lifeline to those facing some of their darkest and scariest times. Thank you for being a hero and the ears to Kentucky’s first responders.”
The 28 graduates each received 164 hours of training over a four-week period to meet mandatory requirements.