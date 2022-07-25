Kentucky's governor says $75M in COVID funds will boost state's tourism industry, economy

Kentucky's governor says a large amount of funding will be used to help the state's tourism industry and economy bounce back from the impacts of COVID-19.
Gov. Beshear announced said Monday that $75 million in funding would be used to help address the impact of COVID-19 on the state's $8.9 billion tourism industry.
The funding comes from the Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds (SLFRF) program of the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), according to the governor.
Gov. Beshear says the funding will be divided into four pools, and will be distributed to eligible tourism and destination marketing organizations that apply.
The $75 million in ARPA funding will be distributed as follows:
- Pool one: $15 million will be used for statewide tourism marketing efforts.
- Pool two: $25 million will be used in a grant program for tourism commissions to market their communities.
- Pool three: $25 million will be used to attract meetings and conventions.
- Pool four: $10 million will be used for multicounty collaborative destination marketing.
“Kentucky is a world-class tourism destination, full of unique experiences that travelers and Kentuckians alike travel far and wide to enjoy,” said Gov. Beshear. “Our tourism industry is critical to our economic success, and now is the time to invest and support our travel partners across the commonwealth as we see our economy booming and our communities and our people reaping the benefits.”
Gov. Beshear has previously announced $5.3 million in federal funding to 103 tourism and destination marketing organizations in 88 Kentucky counties.