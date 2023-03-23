Kentucky's governor signs emergency regulation to stop sale of 'gas station heroin'

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear is taking action in an effort to stop the sale of a harmful drug commonly known as "gas station heroin."

Governor Andy Beshear said Thursday that he had signed an emergency regulation classifying all products containing tianeptine as a Schedule I controlled substance.

Tianeptine has been sold online, and in convenience stores and gas stations. It produces an opioid-like effect and can lead to harm, or even death.

Not so long ago, police here in Evansville, Indiana had put out a warning about the drug, which was reportedly being sold from the shelves of local stores as dietary supplements under product names like "Za Za," "Tianaa," and "Pegasus."

Tianeptine is an unapproved drug in the United States, where reports of bad reactions and unwanted effects are increasing.

“Today, Kentucky became a safer place,” said Gov. Beshear. “Until now, someone looking for a heroin-like high could walk into certain places or buy this harmful product online. We’re committed to protecting Kentuckians from this kind of harm, and if someone is struggling with abuse, we’re here to help.”

Gov. Beshear says he plans to hold a news conference at 11 a.m. Friday to discuss the state’s response to addiction and recovery.