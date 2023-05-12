Kentucky's governor to honor Ohio County deputy who died in 2022

OHIO COUNTY, Ky. (WEVV) — Kentucky's governor will honor a fallen Ohio County deputy alongside several other law enforcement officers who died in the line of duty in 2022.
Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear will honor Ohio County Deputy James "Jerry" Critchelow at a remembrance ceremony on May 25.
Deputy Critchlow passed away several days after suffering a heart attack while directing traffic in front of Ohio County High School.
“Kentucky officers put on their uniform daily to protect and serve their communities, like no other profession, to make our streets safer and our commonwealth better,” said Gov. Beshear. “On Thursday, May 25, we will honor our heroes who made the ultimate sacrifice and wrap our arms around their families. I ask that the commonwealth join me in praying for our law enforcement officers.”
Alongside Critchelow, six other officers will be honored at the event. Additioanlly, two historical honorees will be added to the monument this year.
The monument will hold 579 names after this year’s additions.