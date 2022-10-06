Kids found living in poor conditions with no power or water in Muhlenberg County, police say

The Central City Police Department in Central City, Kentucky, says two people are facing felony abuse charges after two kids were found living in poor conditions with no power or water.
CCPD says it started on Tuesday, when officers went to a home to check on the welfare and living conditions of two kids.
Police say they were initially told by Aaron Eaves that the kids were with the child's mother, Daryle Eaves, in another state. When police went inside the home, however, they say they found both kids inside.
Due to poor living conditions, no power, and no water at the home, CCPD says the children were medically cleared and removed.
Both Aaron and Daryle Eaves were arrested on felony charges of abuse. They were both booked into the Muhlenberg County Jail with bonds set at $10,000 cash.
CCPD says the investigation is ongoing, and that more charges are expected.