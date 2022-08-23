KSP: Madisonville man facing 12 felony child porn charges

A Madisonville, Kentucky man is facing multiple child porn charges after an investigation by the Kentucky State Police, the agency said Tuesday.
KSP says its Electronic Crime Branch arrested 40-year-old Glenn C. Riddle of Madisonville as the result of an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children investigation.
According to KSP, the Electronic Crimes Branch began investigating Riddle after learning he was sharing images of child sexual exploitation online.
KSP says the investigation resulted in a search at a Madisonville home, where equipment used to facilitate the crime was seized.
In total, KSP says Riddle is facing 12 different felony charges, each carrying a possible punishment of multiple years in prison.