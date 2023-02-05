KSP: Missing Owensboro girl found safe

Update:
KSP says that McLimore was found safe in the Louisville area.
Original Story:
Kentucky State Police are asking for the public's help finding a missing girl.
Authorities say KSP received a call around 9:30 a.m. on Sunday for a missing juvenile from Daviess County.
16-year-old Erica K. McLimore from Owensboro was last seen by her family on February 3, 2023, authorities say.
Officials say McLimore is described as a white female, 5' 03", weighs 100 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes.
Authorities say McLimore is believed to be in the Louisville area, possibly with a 16-year-old male.
Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Erica McLimore is asked to contact Kentucky State Police at 270-826-3312.
You can also download the KSP app and report tips anonymously.