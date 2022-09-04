KSP: Three dead after shooting incident at home in Smith Mills

Three people are dead after a shooting incident that happened on Saturday night in the town of Smith Mills, Kentucky, according to Kentucky State Police.
Around 8:30 p.m. Saturday, KSP says Henderson County Central Dispatch was notified of a shooting at a home in the 6200 block of KY 136 West in Smith Mills.
When authorities arrived, they say they saw a man and a woman outside of the home who appeared to have been shot. KSP says the woman was dead, and that the man was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.
Authorities say information indicated that there were four children inside the house, and possibly another man.
KSP says troopers and deputies were able to get all four children out of the house safely.
Once the house was cleared, the third man was found dead with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to KSP.
KSP says autopsies are scheduled for Sunday for two of the individuals who died. Information is pending on the man who died after being taken to the hospital.
The investigation is continuing by KSP and the Henderson County Coroners Office.