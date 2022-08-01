 Skip to main content
KSP to conduct roadside safety checkpoints

police lights

The Kentucky State Police will be setting up various roadside safety checkpoints as well as focusing efforts on well-known problematic areas in the Henderson district.

KSP says it utilizes traffic safety checkpoints to promote safety for drivers  and to provide a deterrent for those who violate traffic laws.

Police say they are setting these up in highly visible areas. The troopers will be looking for drivers who are impaired by drugs or alcohol.

Post 16 serves Henderson, Daviess, Union, McLean, Ohio and Hancock counties.

