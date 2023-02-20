KWC's Theatre Department preparing for production of 'Chess The Musical'

The Kentucky Wesleyan College Theatre Department is preparing for its latest production.
The College's Theatre Program will present "Chess The Musical" from March 23 - March 25 at 7 p.m., and again during a March 26 matinee at 2 p.m. in the Jack Wells Activity Center on campus.
The production was originally set to take place in February, but had to be rescheduled due to illness within the cast and crew.
Tickets for the original February dates will still be honored. If you're in need of tickets for the show, you can visit kwc.edu.
More information on the performance can be found on the College's website as well.