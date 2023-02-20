KWC's Theatre Department preparing for production of 'Chess The Musical'

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Kentucky...

Ohio River at Mount Vernon.

.The Ohio River at Mount Vernon is forecast to rise above flood
stage later today, on its way to a crest of 36.6 feet early Thursday
afternoon.

For the Ohio River...including Mount Vernon...Minor flooding is
forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING TO EARLY SATURDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Mount Vernon.

* WHEN...From this evening to early Saturday morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:00 AM CST Tuesday the stage was 33.4 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
late this evening to a crest of 36.6 feet early Thursday
afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage Friday
evening.
- Flood stage is 35.0 feet.


&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Kentucky...

Ohio River at Newburgh Dam.

.The Ohio River at Newburgh Dam will continue to rise, reaching a
crest of 41.4 feet early tomorrow afternoon.

For the Ohio River...including Newburgh Dam...Minor flooding is
forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL FRIDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Newburgh Dam.

* WHEN...Until Friday morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:00 AM CST Tuesday the stage was 40.3 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 41.4
feet early tomorrow afternoon. It will then fall below flood
stage early Friday morning.
- Flood stage is 38.0 feet.


&&

KWC's Theatre Department preparing for production of 'Chess The Musical'

  • Updated
KWC Theater Department

The KWC Theater Department announced the musical they plan to put on for audiences this March.

 Tommy Mason

The Kentucky Wesleyan College Theatre Department is preparing for its latest production.

The College's Theatre Program will present "Chess The Musical" from March 23 - March 25 at 7 p.m., and again during a March 26 matinee at 2 p.m. in the Jack Wells Activity Center on campus.

The production was originally set to take place in February, but had to be rescheduled due to illness within the cast and crew.

Tickets for the original February dates will still be honored. If you're in need of tickets for the show, you can visit kwc.edu.

More information on the performance can be found on the College's website as well.

