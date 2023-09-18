 Skip to main content
KYTC launches 'Paint the Plow' school art program

KENTUCKY (WEVV) — High school students across the Commonwealth are invited to send messages for snow and ice season. 

It's a part of the Kentucky Transportation Cabinets new statewide "Paint the Plow Program." 

The cabinet provides snowplow blades, which students decorate with messages that promote safe driving habits during inclement winter weather and prepare students to operate vehicles responsibly as they become eligible to drive. 

Schools in all 120 counties across Kentucky’s 12 highway districts are eligible to participate. Plow blade availability varies, so most districts have decided to select applicants on a first-come, first-served basis.

Officials say the cabinet will provide snowplow blades which students decorate with messages of road safety and winter weather. 

Interested schools must contact their district in order to apply. 

Once designs are submitted and approved, public information officers will coordinate with schools to drop off and pick up plow blades. 

