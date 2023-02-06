Lakes at Owensboro parks stocked with hundreds of rainbow trout

Two Owensboro, Kentucky area parks were recently stocked with hundreds of fish.
Officials with the Daviess County Fiscal Court say that both Panther Creek Park and Yellow Creek Park were recently stocked with 750 rainbow trout each.
We're told this is part of the "Fishing in Neighborhoods," or FINS, program, put on by the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources.
Through the FINs program, the Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources stocks fish at 45 sites statewide, including Panther Creek Park and Yellow Creek Park.
For regulations and license requirements for FINs locations, visit fw.ky.gov/Fish/Pages/Fishing-In-Neighborhoods.aspx.