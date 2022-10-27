 Skip to main content
Lane closure starting on Highway 41 in Henderson Thursday evening

Drivers who travel through Henderson, Kentucky, via Highway 41 should know about a lane closure that's starting on Thursdsay evening.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says that one lane of US 41 North will be closed starting at 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27, and continuing to 6 a.m. Friday.

KYTC says the closure will begin near mile marker 18.

According to KYTC, the closure will allow crews with Henderson Municipal Power and Light to perform work.

Drivers should use extra caution while traveling through work zones.

