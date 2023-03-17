Lane closures planned for work in Ohio County

Drivers in Ohio County, Kentucky may need to know about several upcoming lane closures.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says work starting on March 20 will cause several closures in Beaver Dam.
KYTC says a contractor will be working on a force main sewer relocation at the intersection of Main Street (US 62/US 231) and First Street (US 62).
The partial road closure of West First Street will be limited to seven days while crews relocate 18” force main utility pipes.
- The westbound lane of West 1st Street, (US 62) will remain open.
- The eastbound lane of West 1st Street, (US 62) will be closed.
- All of East First Street will be closed at the North Main Street (US 62/US 231) intersection.
- US 62 (North Main Street) will remain open during this partial closure.
Over-sized vehicles will encounter10-foot lanes through the work zone. Eastbound trucks from Central City are asked to use the Western Kentucky Parkway.
Some delays are possible during the movement and placement of equipment to facilitate the work. Drivers are asked to use caution in the area as equipment, flaggers, and inspection personnel are along the roadway.
The project is expected to be complete sometime this summer.