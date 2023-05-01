 Skip to main content
Lane restrictions begin at 9 a.m. Monday on Twin Bridges

  • Updated
After beginning on the northbound Twin Bridge at 9 a.m., lane restrictions will shift the the southbound bridge later in the day.

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEVV) — Lane restrictions will be in-place on the Twin Bridges starting at 9 a.m. Monday morning.

The lane restrictions will allow crews to install upgraded navigational lighting for water traffic in the Ohio River.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet previously announced that lane restrictions would begin on the northbound bridge starting at 9 a.m.

As the work continues, crews expect to switch the lane restrictions to the southbound bridge around mid-day, with work concluding by 7 p.m.

KYTC says the upgraded equipment will provide a more reliable navigational light system for maritime  traffic and a reduction in future lane closures on the Twin Bridges.

