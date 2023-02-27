Lane restrictions start Wednesday for work on William H. Natcher Bridge in Daviess County

Drivers who travel on the William H. Natcher Bridge in Daviess County, Kentucky need to know about some work that's starting Wednesday.
Officials with the Daviess County Fiscal Court say that a contractor will start work on a bridge deck overlay project on Wednesday, March 1. They say measurements for the project were collected in August 2022.
During the work, county officials say southbound traffic will be shifted to the northbound lanes, with a maximum lane width of 13 feet. They say this is expected to last for about two or three months.
Drivers are asked to reduce their speed through the work zone.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is expected to provide updates on the project as they're available.