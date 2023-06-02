Lane shifts begin Saturday on US 41 in Henderson as part of I-69 Ohio River Crossing project

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEVV) — Traffic will be shifting to the new crossovers on Highway 41 from 2nd Street/KY 351 to the US 60 interchange in Henderson this weekend.
Northbound traffic will be shifting west to use the southbound roadbed early Saturday morning. Short-term rolling closures are expected early Saturday to finalize the traffic shift.
"There's going to be a shift in traffic on US 41, and this is going to be from 2nd Street to the US 60 interchange," says Mindy Peterson, spokesperson for the I-69 ORX project. "People have likely seen the work that's been underway for the past several weeks. They've been building those crossovers there, and those are now going to be ready to shift traffic over to those crossovers."
Two lanes will be open in each direction, but the lanes and shoulders will be narrower in the new configuration.
Peterson says the traffic shift is to accommodate the construction of the future lanes of mainline I-69, and that it's expected to be in place through late 2024.
Lane closures were also put into place near the US 41 overpass as of Thursday, with one lane closed in each direction under and near the overpass. Those closures are expected to remain in place for the summer, with all lanes back open as school resumes in early August.
This is all part of Section 1 of the project in Kentucky. For more maps and information on each section of the I-69 ORX project, visit i69ohiorivercrossing.com.