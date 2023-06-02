 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT SATURDAY NIGHT...

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management has called for an
Air Quality Action Day for high levels of Ozone in the air for
Saturday, June 3rd for the following Southwest Indiana counties,

Vanderburgh, Posey, Warrick, Spencer, Gibson, and Pike.

This alert is in effect until midnight CDT Saturday night.

An Ozone Alert is issued when a combination of high temperatures,
light winds and other factors are expected to produce conditions
where high levels of ozone emissions may exceed federally mandated
standards.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to
reduce Ozone emissions:

* Walk, bike, carpool, or use public transportation
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one
trip
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7 pm
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

Anyone sensitive to changes in air quality may be affected when
Ozone levels are high. Children, the elderly, and anyone with heart
or lung conditions should reduce or avoid exertion and heavy work
outdoors.

Lane shifts begin Saturday on US 41 in Henderson as part of I-69 Ohio River Crossing project

  • Updated
  • 0
Officials break ground on I-69 ORX crossing in Henderson

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEVV) — Traffic will be shifting to the new crossovers on Highway 41 from 2nd Street/KY 351 to the US 60 interchange in Henderson this weekend.

Northbound traffic will be shifting west to use the southbound roadbed early Saturday morning. Short-term rolling closures are expected early Saturday to finalize the traffic shift.

"There's going to be a shift in traffic on US 41, and this is going to be from 2nd Street to the US 60 interchange," says Mindy Peterson, spokesperson for the I-69 ORX project. "People have likely seen the work that's been underway for the past several weeks. They've been building those crossovers there, and those are now going to be ready to shift traffic over to those crossovers."

Two lanes will be open in each direction, but the lanes and shoulders will be narrower in the new configuration.

Peterson says the traffic shift is to accommodate the construction of the future lanes of mainline I-69, and that it's expected to be in place through late 2024.

Lane closures were also put into place near the US 41 overpass as of Thursday, with one lane closed in each direction under and near the overpass. Those closures are expected to remain in place for the summer, with all lanes back open as school resumes in early August.

This is all part of Section 1 of the project in Kentucky. For more maps and information on each section of the I-69 ORX project, visit i69ohiorivercrossing.com.

Follow 44News on Facebook, or download the free 44News apps on Android or Apple devices

Recommended for you