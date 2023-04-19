Large amount of marijuana seized in search of Daviess County home

DAVIESS COUNTY, Ky. (WEVV) — A large amount of marijuana was seized in Daviess County on Tuesday, leading to the arrest of one man on drug trafficking charges.
The Daviess County Sheriff's Office says the arrest of 42-year-old Joel Harker was the result of a search on a home along KY 764.
During their search, authorities say they found marijuana, guns, cash, and drug paraphernalia. The sheriff's office shared a photo of the drugs and weapons that were seized, showing three large bags full of the substance alongside a pistol and a shotgun.
DCSO says Harker is a convicted felon, with a past drug trafficking conviction. They say the search of his home came about as the result of an unrelated case, where detectives found evidence of a marijuana trafficking operation.
Harker was booked into the Daviess County Jail on drug and gun charges.