Large fire breaks out at home on Powell Street in Henderson

Crews were at the scene of a large house fire in Henderson, Kentucky on Thursday morning.
The Henderson Fire Department says it responded to a fire at a home in the area of Powell Street and Letcher Street in the early morning hours of Thursday.
When crews arrived, they found the home engulfed in flames. They say part of the building collapsed just after the arrived at the scene.
The fire department said that the home was vacant, and that no one was injured.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation at this time.