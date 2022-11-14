Large fire breaks out at True Vine Inn in Henderson

Crews were battling a large fire at an inn in Henderson, Kentucky on Monday morning.
Officials with the Henderson Fire Department said Monday that the department's crews were responding to a fire at the True Vine Inn on Highway 41, just past the southbound Twin Bridge.
As of around 10 a.m., our tower cam showed traffic on the southbound Twin Bridge at a standstill.
Authorities told us that everyone was able to evacuate the building, and that no one was injured.
The fire department said that the blaze had been extinguished by about 1 p.m. Around 3 p.m., our tower camera appeared to show traffic heading south into Henderson had returned to normal.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation at this time.
