Large tree takes out power lines in Owensboro, traffic blocked on East 4th Street

Utility crews were busy removing a downed tree from power lines in the Owensboro, Kentucky area on Monday afternoon.
Around 12:15 p.m. Monday, officials with the Daviess County Fiscal Court said that Owensboro Municipal Utility crews were busy removing the downed tree.
They say this happened on East 4th Street, near the old Daviess County Middle School.
According to the fiscal court, traffic headed east on 4th Street was blocked off due to the tree.
As of around 12:30 p.m., OMU's outage map said that there were 14 active outages affecting nearly 1,000 customers.