 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CST /4 PM EST/ THIS
AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts 45 to 55 mph
expected.

* WHERE...All of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana, western
Kentucky, and southeast Missouri.

* WHEN...Until 3 PM CST today.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Large tree takes out power lines in Owensboro, traffic blocked on East 4th Street

  • Updated
  • 0
Tree takes out power lines in Owensboro

Tree takes out power lines in Owensboro (Daviess County Fiscal Court photo)

Utility crews were busy removing a downed tree from power lines in the Owensboro, Kentucky area on Monday afternoon.

Around 12:15 p.m. Monday, officials with the Daviess County Fiscal Court said that Owensboro Municipal Utility crews were busy removing the downed tree.

They say this happened on East 4th Street, near the old Daviess County Middle School.

According to the fiscal court, traffic headed east on 4th Street was blocked off due to the tree.

As of around 12:30 p.m., OMU's outage map said that there were 14 active outages affecting nearly 1,000 customers.

Follow 44News on Facebook, or download the free 44News apps on Android or Apple devices

Recommended for you