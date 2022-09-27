Lawsuit accuses former Owensboro Health employee of sexually abusing patient

A western Kentucky healthcare provider and one of its former employees are named as defendants in a sexual assault lawsuit that was filed by a woman who said she suffered the abuse while she was a patient.
According to the lawsuit, the woman had been in a crash when she was younger causing her to suffer a traumatic brain injury, leading to a diagnosis of a seizure disorder.
The lawsuit says the woman was admitted to Owensboro Health Regional Hospital back in March after being referred there by her doctor, who was concerned that she was having a bad reaction to a seizure medication.
The lawsuit claims that David Owen, an employee at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital, was performing a EEG test to measure electrical activity in the woman's brain when he sexually assaulted her multiple times. It explains that the woman did not consent, and was unable to consent, due to her condition.
The lawsuit says that Owen denied that the incident ever happened.
According to the lawsuit, police were called to investigate the incident. Owen was later arrested on sexual abuse charges before being released from jail after posting a $75,000 full cash bond.
When we reached out to Owensboro Health about Owen's arrest, they sent us the following statement:
"We cannot comment on confidential personnel matters or pending legal actions. We can confirm that the individual is no longer employed by Owensboro Health. When we became aware of the situation, we launched an internal investigation and referred the matter to the appropriate law enforcement authorities. We are committed to providing a safe, secure and healing environment for our patients and the communities we serve."
The lawsuit calls for a jury trial on all of the accusations against Owen and Owensboro Health. It also seeks compensation for damages.
We reached out a separate time for a comment on the lawsuit, but have not received a reply yet.