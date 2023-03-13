Lawsuit claims female inmate at Webster County Jail was sexually abused by deputy jailer

A complaint filed in federal court on Friday claims that a woman was both physically and sexually abused while incarcerated in Webster County, Kentucky.

Defendants in the case include Webster County Jail Jailer Greg Sauls, Webster County, and Aaron Drewicz, who was a deputy jailer at the detention center while the victim was an inmate, the lawsuit says.

The lawsuit accuses Drewicz of offering the inmate extra food for sexual favors. It also says that Drewicz instructed the inmate to record an explicit video of herself in the bathroom with a cell phone that he had left there.

Drewicz is also accused of sexually assaulting the inmate, and forcing her to perform sex acts.

As we reported back in August of 2022, Drewicz was arrested on charges including voyeurism, sexual abuse, and official misconduct after an investigation conducted by the Kentucky State Police.

The lawsuit claims a pattern of sexual abuse at the Webster County Jail, citing another former deputy jailer who was charged for mistreatment. It accuses Jailer Greg Sauls and the county of Webster County of failing to provide proper supervision and prevent the abuse.

The lawsuit seeks a jury trial and compensation for damages and court costs.

You can read the full lawsuit by clicking the document below, though viewer discretion is advised due to the graphic nature of some details.