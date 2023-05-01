Lawsuit filed against Hopkins County Fiscal Court could lead to the demise of a well-known lake

HANSON, Ky. (WEVV) — For residents living in the area, Otter Lake is a sight to see.
"We really appreciate the landscape," said Garland Collins, a resident living in Otter Lake Loop.
Now that a lawsuit has been filed by the Kentucky Energy Environment Cabinet, there may no longer be a sight to see.
"They're going to drain it and leave it an eyesore," said Collins. "That's really disgusting to me."
Residents like Collins say they're worried about the lake's future now that a lawsuit has been filed that could potentially drain it dry.
The reasoning behind this stems from the state's requirements for it to qualify as a dam.
"The state is like a dog on these dams and their inspections in order to bring them up to a more safe situation," said Dr. Ron Segerbarth, a resident living in Otter Lake Loop.
According to the lawsuit, the lake is considered "high hazard" as its failure may cause loss of life or damages to properties in the area.
It says inspectors have assessed the dam to be in poor condition. Therefore they're seeking to drain it in an effort to reduce the risk of harm to residents nearby.
"All they want is an end point and they're willing to spend a lot of money to get there and then once they spend it, a million dollars plus, they're going to come back on us and expect us to pay the bill," said Dr. Segerbarth.
According to Dr. Segerbarth, the lake has undergone inspections for the past 10 years. He said the County has done repairs on it to meet the state's requirements but those repairs were not completed.
"Several years ago the cost of doing these projects was less than $200,000, and now it's in the $800,000 category." said Dr. Segerbarth.
With no set ownership of the lake, the residents living around it may be responsible for making up the cost.
"When we purchased our homes here, we didn't think we had to maintain the lake," said Collins.
We did reach out to the Hopkins County Judge Executive Jack Whitfield for comment on this, he responded with no comment.
Both Collins and Dr. Segebarth say they've held meetings to discuss ways to save the lake and have attempted to find a resolution with the County but they say so far it hasn't been successful.
"We're both at risk, I don't think the fiscal court is going to enjoy being sued. I don't think we want that to go on the docket or go on the record. And as far as the residents here, we're not going to like a drained lake. That eyesore. Because where do we go from there." said Collins.
In the meantime, they're trying to find a solution amongst each other, hoping to bring the lake up to the states standards so they can continue to enjoy the landscape they've cherished for years.