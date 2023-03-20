Lineup announced for free 2023 'Summer Concert Series' in downtown Madisonville

City officials in Madisonville, Kentucky, have announced the full lineup for this year's Summer concert Series.
Headlining acts in this year's lineup include The Zach Ashby Band, Mae Estes, The Xtraordinary Gentlemen, Kelsey Hart, Cynthia Murray & The End Times, and Felix and Fingers Duling Pianos.
The event features free concerts on select Saturdays in downtown Madisonville, with the first night of music held on July 15 and the last on Sept. 23.
Each concert will take place on the First United Bank & Trust Plaza Stage in downtown Madisonville. The plaza will be packed with food trucks, a beer garden, and other vendors.
“We’re excited to continue to grow this staple of our Summer concert season," says Luci Bess, Events Director for The City of Madisonville. "We’ll have six dates this year and feature national acts, local acts, and several genres - something for everyone. We encourage folks to come to town early and enjoy a meal at one of our many fabulous restaurants. We aim for citizens and tourists to enjoy a night of incredible entertainment in downtown Madisonville, Kentucky.”
Admission to the shows is free, with entertainment beginning at 6:30 p.m. each night.
You can see the full lineup and more information on the flyer below.