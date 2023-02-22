List of 37 restaurants participating in 'Owensboro Burger Week' released

Owensboro, Kentucky's burger-based event is back in March, and organizers have released a list of participating restaurants.
Organizers of "Owensboro Burger Week" released the full list of restaurants participating in the event on Wednesday.
This year, the public will have nine days to try different offerings from restaurants around the city, with every burger priced at just $7.
Here are the 37 restaurants participating in this year's Owensboro Burger Week:
- AmVets Post 75
- Beef ‘O’ Brady’s
- Big Dipper
- Brasher’s Lil’ Nashville
- Brew Bridge
- Burger Theory
- The Cottage Farm Stand & Baking Co.
- The Country Club of Owensboro “The Paddock”
- Curbside Kitchenette
- Dee’s Diner
- Don Mario
- Drake’s
- Gary’s Drive-In
- Gene’s Health Food
- Hayden’s Drive-In
- J’s Good Grub
- Kentucky Legend Café at Owensboro Convention Center
- Legends Sports Bar & Grill
- Lizzie’s Diner
- Lure Seafood & Grille
- Lure Smoke Shack
- Mellow Mushroom
- The Miller House
- Moonlite Bar-B-Q Inn
- Niko’s Bakery & Café
- O’Bryan’s Bar and Grill
- O’Charley’s
- Old Hickory Bar-B-Que
- Ole South BBQ
- Opportunity Center of Owensboro
- Real Hacienda
- Ritzy’s of Owensboro
- Sassafras
- Shiloh’s Lounge & Grill
- Thai Food Owensboro
- Windy Hollow Biscuit House
- Wonder Whip
The event takes place from March 3 to March 11. Each restaurant will be offering a special item at the promotional $7 price during the event.
For more information and details on each restaurant, visit owensboroburgerweek.com.