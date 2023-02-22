 Skip to main content
List of 37 restaurants participating in 'Owensboro Burger Week' released

  • Updated
  • 0
2022 Owensboro Burger Week

(2022 Owensboro Burger Week file photo)

Owensboro, Kentucky's burger-based event is back in March, and organizers have released a list of participating restaurants.

Organizers of "Owensboro Burger Week" released the full list of restaurants participating in the event on Wednesday.

This year, the public will have nine days to try different offerings from restaurants around the city, with every burger priced at just $7.

Here are the 37 restaurants participating in this year's Owensboro Burger Week:

  1. AmVets Post 75
  2. Beef ‘O’ Brady’s
  3. Big Dipper
  4. Brasher’s Lil’ Nashville
  5. Brew Bridge
  6. Burger Theory
  7. The Cottage Farm Stand & Baking Co.
  8. The Country Club of Owensboro “The Paddock”
  9. Curbside Kitchenette
  10. Dee’s Diner
  11. Don Mario
  12. Drake’s
  13. Gary’s Drive-In
  14. Gene’s Health Food
  15. Hayden’s Drive-In
  16. J’s Good Grub
  17. Kentucky Legend Café at Owensboro Convention Center
  18. Legends Sports Bar & Grill
  19. Lizzie’s Diner
  20. Lure Seafood & Grille
  21. Lure Smoke Shack
  22. Mellow Mushroom
  23. The Miller House
  24. Moonlite Bar-B-Q Inn
  25. Niko’s Bakery & Café
  26. O’Bryan’s Bar and Grill
  27. O’Charley’s
  28. Old Hickory Bar-B-Que
  29. Ole South BBQ
  30. Opportunity Center of Owensboro
  31. Real Hacienda
  32. Ritzy’s of Owensboro
  33. Sassafras
  34. Shiloh’s Lounge & Grill
  35. Thai Food Owensboro
  36. Windy Hollow Biscuit House
  37. Wonder Whip

The event takes place from March 3 to March 11. Each restaurant will be offering a special item at the promotional $7 price during the event.

For more information and details on each restaurant, visit owensboroburgerweek.com.

