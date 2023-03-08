 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Illinois...Kentucky...Indiana...Missouri...

Ohio River at Mount Vernon...J.T. Myers Dam...Shawneetown...
Olmsted Dam...and Cairo.

.River levels have crested or will crest along the Ohio River over
the next 24 hours. Minor flooding is expected to end on all points
by early next week.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE TOMORROW MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Mount Vernon.

* WHEN...Until late tomorrow morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:00 AM CST Wednesday the stage was 35.8 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
late tonight and continue falling to 23.9 feet Saturday,
March 18.
- Flood stage is 35.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

List of Primary Election voting centers finalized in Daviess County

  • Updated
  • 0
Officials in Daviess County, Kentucky have finalized their list of voting centers for the Primary Election in May.

The finalized list from the Daviess County Clerk's Office was released on Wednesday.

  • Owensboro Sportscenter
  • H.L. Neblett Community Center
  • Owensboro Christian Church
  • Third Baptist Church
  • Daviess County Middle School
  • Audubon Elementary School
  • Legacy Owensboro
  • Yellow Creek Baptist Church
  • Saint Martin Church
  • Masonville Baptist Church
  • St. Mary Magdalene Parish
  • Whitesville Baptist Church
  • Mary Carrico Catholic School
  • Utica Fire Department 

The Kentucky primaries are on May 16, with April 17 as the deadline to register.

For voter information, visit the statewide portal at govoteky.com or contact the Election Department at (270) 240-5771.

