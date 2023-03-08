List of Primary Election voting centers finalized in Daviess County

Officials in Daviess County, Kentucky have finalized their list of voting centers for the Primary Election in May.
The finalized list from the Daviess County Clerk's Office was released on Wednesday.
- Owensboro Sportscenter
- H.L. Neblett Community Center
- Owensboro Christian Church
- Third Baptist Church
- Daviess County Middle School
- Audubon Elementary School
- Legacy Owensboro
- Yellow Creek Baptist Church
- Saint Martin Church
- Masonville Baptist Church
- St. Mary Magdalene Parish
- Whitesville Baptist Church
- Mary Carrico Catholic School
- Utica Fire Department
The Kentucky primaries are on May 16, with April 17 as the deadline to register.
For voter information, visit the statewide portal at govoteky.com or contact the Election Department at (270) 240-5771.