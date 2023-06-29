Live power lines down across Henderson roadway

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEVV) — Henderson firefighters are dealing with damage and downed power lines caused by severe weather Thursday.
Around 10 a.m., the Henderson Fire Department sent out an alert asking residents to stay clear of the intersection of Washington Street and Atkinson Street due to live power lines being down on the road.
Drivers and pedestrians are being asked to avoid the area until Henderson Municipal Power & Light can get equipment to the area and make repairs.
HFD says a timeline on those repairs isn't clear, as there are multiple other reports of trees down and blown transformers across the city.
Stay with 44News as we continue to follow Thursday's severe weather threat.