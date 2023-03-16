 Skip to main content
Livermore Bridge closed in McLean County after head-on crash

A head-on crash has shut down the Livermore Bridge in McLean County, Kentucky, according to authorities.

Around 2:30 p.m. Thursday, the McLean County Sheriff's Office said that the bridge could be closed for several hours because of the crash.

McLean County 911 said that this was a head-on crash.

There's now word on the extent of any injuries at this time, but the sheriff's office asked the community to "pray for those involved."

Drivers in the area should take a different route until the bridge is back open.

