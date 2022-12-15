Local church wipes out student lunch debt in Daviess County

A local church is wiping out student lunch debt in Daviess County, Kentucky.
Pleasant Valley Community Church decided to wipe out the entirety of Daviess County Public Schools outstanding student lunch debt.
Nearly $4,500 worth of student lunch debt is being paid off.
"It's our joy to take significant proceeds and put them right back in the community, into the local school systems," said Jamus Edwards, of Pleasant Valley Community Church. "We're just so thankful for our local school system, the teachers, the personnel and what they do in investing in this next generation, we want to come along and and help provide anyway we can."
According to a study published by the education data initiative in 2021, the national public school meal debt is $262 million a year. With 1.54 million students not being able to afford their school meals across the united states.
This act of generosity comes as a new two year initiative for Pleasant Valley Community Church. Church officials say that they are continuously planning on give back to the wider community of Daviess County.