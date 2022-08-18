Local companies help Owensboro veteran's family receive new appliances

A Tri-State veteran and his family received a generous donation on Wednesday.
Members of Ray's Heating and Air, Goodman, and Alstadt were all on the west side of Owensboro, Kentucky, helping install multiple home improvements for a veteran and his family.
Wayne McElvain served our country for years in the Navy, but now, he's back home in Owensboro with his wife and his 4-year-old son Cooper.
Cooper was born with an extremely rare condition called Pediatric Congenital Athymia - an immune system disorder that makes it hard for his body to fight off infections.
That's why McElvain says it was an even bigger blessing to receive those home upgrades on Wednesday.
"It's a big deal for us. My son has a trach. When he gets overheated or hot, it's hard for him to breathe, hard for him to keep his O2's. He uses a lot of his energy to breathe," says veteran Wayne McElvain. "So we've got to keep him at a consistent temperature."
"We've had our air go out a couple of times, so because of this, hopefully we won't have to do that again for years and years and years," McElvain continued.
Altogether, the companies installed a new outdoor AC unit, a new water heater, and UV lights to help keep the inside of their home as clean as possible for their son.
This was all a part of the Military Makeover program, which looks to lend a helping hand to veterans on the homefront.
McElvain wanted to make sure to say "thank you" to his sister-in-law Heather, who nominated himself and his family for the free installation.