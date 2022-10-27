Local Kentucky counties get millions for clean drinking water projects

Numerous local Kentucky counties are among those receiving millions of dollars for clean drinking water projects and infrastructure improvements.
Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear announced the funding Thursday, and said that $217,200,881 was going towards 408 projects across 102 counties.
Gov. Beshear says the funding comes from the second round of his Cleaner Water Program, and that 1,500 unserved and 38,000 underserved homes will benefit from the water and sewer line projects alone - not including the Kentuckians who will benefit from projects like water and sewer treatment plant projects, or water tank projects.
A list of funding allocations by county can be seen here.
You can see also see a list of each county's projects and funding by clicking the PDF document below.