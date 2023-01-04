'Lofton's Law' bill introduced into Kentucky State Senate in honor of Henderson native, UK student who died

A new bill that would make "hazing" a Class D Felony was introduced into the Kentucky State Senate on Tuesday.
The 2023 Kentucky General Assembly officially began on Tuesday, bringing about the introduction of several new bills including Senate Bill 9 - otherwise known as "Lofton's Law."
The bill would make any act of "hazing" that results in serious physicals injury or death a Class D Felony.
SB 9 was introduced by Republican Senator Robby Mills from Henderson. It's introduction follows the death of Henderson native and University of Kentucky student Thomas "Lofton" Hazelwood, who died of presumed alcohol toxicity after an incident at the University.
While Hazelwood's death was ruled accidental, the University implemented new fraternity restrictions as a result.
You can see the full bill below.